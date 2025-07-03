Jaiswal, Jadeja put up strong resistance as Gill leads fightback with resolute ton

This England bowling attack, without Jofra Archer, is anything but intimidating. So, even though Shubman Gill said at the toss that he too would have opted to bowl first in this second Test, being put into bat did little harm to Team India in Birmingham.

At least till the end of the second session of Day I on Wednesday, when India were safely placed at 182/3, with Gill on 42 and Rishabh Pant on 14.

After Tea, Gill reached what certainly was a deserving half-century, but the smiles in the India camp somewhat faded as the visitors suddenly collapsed to 211/5, losing two wickets within four runs. However, skipper Gill (114 batting) and Ravindra Jadeja (41 batting) dug deep in the remainder of the day’s final session, kept the extravagant shots away while not missing out on the scoring opportunities, as India reached 310/5 at stumps on the first day.

For Gill, this century, his second in the series and seventh overall in the format, should go down as one of the most important ones so far in his Test career. His runs came at a time England had gained the momentum with the dismissal of Karun Nair on the stroke of Lunch and then the quick departures of both Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy (replacing Shardul Thakur) early after Tea.

For a good part of his innings, Gill took the strike standing a good yard or two outside the crease as the England quicks kept targeting his stumps. That ploy did pay him dividends, especially during his cautious start early on, before he got going with some delightful drives and flicks.

What also stands out is Gill’s mental fortitude, particularly when he lost Pant and Reddy in back-to-back overs. Remaining resolute right through, he made sure his proactiveness wasn’t lost as he eventually reached three figures by putting away two consecutive poor deliveries from part-timer Joe Root just before the second new ball was taken.

Jadeja, besides complementing Gill, showed the right intent against off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who was growing in confidence after dismissing Pant. If India

are to post anything above 450, Gill and Jadeja need to add much more to their 99-run unbroken stand.

Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) laid the foundation on an Edgbaston pitch that flattened out earlier than expected. His dismissal off Ben Stokes had put England right on top for a while.

However, the Gill-Jadeja counterpunch, thereafter, should make India feel

much better.