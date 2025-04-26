Upright stance key to Shreya’s comeback, superb performance in Champions Trophy

Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri has attributed Shreyas Iyer’s recent form to a key adjustment made to his batting technique.

Shreyas has been superb against the white-ball in recent times, dominating the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year when he finished the tournament as the second highest run-scorer amassing 243 runs at an average of 48.60.

ADVERTISEMENT

It helped him regain a place in the BCCI’s list of 34 players with central contracts for the 2024-25 international season.

“He was very side-on, was back and back, very much leg-side. The fact that he’s prepared to go back and across now and with a very upright stance and the pick up,” Shastri said on The ICC Review.

“While he’s moving back, the bat’s being picked up as well when he’s going back and across. That allows him to play both sides of the wicket. If they bang it in short, he can pull and hook. And if there’s any room outside the off stump, he can cut as well.”

In Shastri’s opinion, this change has enabled Iyer to play more freely on both sides of the wicket and, crucially, to counter the short ball — an area that had long been considered a weakness in his game.

“So that opens up the game for him rather than being too leg-side where the rib cage was being targeted and then there was no escape,” Shastri added.

“Now he’s got space to go both ways and he’s such a good timer of the ball. He’s got good hands and when he gets into position early then he can be devastating as he’s showing now when he’s batting.”

Shreyas has been in good form in the IPL too as Punjab Kings captain, having scored 263 runs in eight matches at a strike-rate of 185.21, including three half-centuries.

India’s next major series will be the red-ball tour of England, where they will play a five-match Test series that will be their first hit out for the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Shreyas hasn’t featured at Test level since the start of last year, but Shastri believes the 30-year-old has an outside chance of earning a recall.

“Shreyas Iyer in particular, the way he’s played for India over the last 18 months and he’s become an absolute certainty in the white-ball format of the game, especially the one-day format,” Shastri said.

“He can (earn a recall for Test cricket) but it’s again going to be a competition.

“White-ball, certain (selection). Test cricket, (we) have got to see who the other players are around.”

The selection for the England tour will be held in the next fortnight.