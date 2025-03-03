Travis Head confident about Australia's performance, believes they can win the Champions Trophy

Swashbuckling opener Travis Head believes the way Australia have been playing, they are well placed to emerge winners of this Champions Trophy.

Australia have come with a depleted bowling attack in particular with senior quicks Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood absent.

The current bowling attack hasn't had the best of times so far in the competition, but the likes of Josh Inglis, Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell helped Australia chase down a 351-run target against England while they were poised to overhaul Afghanistan's 273 to in their last group-stage clash that was a no-result due to rain. Their contest against South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

According to Head, his teammates certainly did a fine job despite all the inexperience in the team. "I feel like we're playing well," the left-hander, also in good form, told Cricket Australia.

"I guess the first point is getting to the semis. I feel like we've done an extremely good job with the inexperience that we've got in the side.

"It's huge for us moving forward as well, especially when you look at what's to come over the next couple of years with two World Cups around the corner. The guys are gaining experience in a tournament like this."

If Australia continue in this fashion, "there's no reason" why they can't win this Champions Trophy, which they have won twice in 2006 and 2009.

"This is important, because we're now into a semi-final and I think the style that we're playing in, if we continue to keep doing it, there's no reason why we can't win it," Head emphasised.

Head, however, agreed that batting hasn't been too easy given the conditions in Dubai. It will be a huge task for Australia in the semi-finals, especially against the Indian spinners on the Dubai pitch.

"We're relaxed and ready to get down to work. The Dubai wicket looks like it's a little harder or more challenging pitch than the one in Lahore. It's a little bit more low-scoring.

"So we'll see how we go," Head stated.