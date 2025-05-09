Top order & desi pacers make it count: Secret of success not so simple

If you could imagine the IPL as a big, competitive cooking show, like the MasterChef, then you must also be asking, ‘what does it take to concoct lip-smacking success in it?’

That’s another way of asking, what makes a team successful in the IPL?

The answer to that is not that simple, as season to season, the taste of success, if one may put it that way, changes. So what worked in IPL 2024 may seem outdated in IPL 2025.

The traditionalists may argue that the basics remain the same... A team that bats well and bowls well and has a distinctive character of its own is the one that is most likely to end up as the champions. But that would be like calling the consommé just a soup. What is the consommé? Google it. But seriously, achieving success as ateam in the IPL goes much beyond a simplistic approach to the game.

So, what has been the formula of success for teams in IPL 2025? Well, there might be differing opinions on that subject, but a statistical analysis of the top teams shows two clear factors which have made the most impact in a team’s success this season.

The run factory

The Gujarat Titans, who won both their matches in the last seven days, have achieved a rare feat — they have become the first team in the IPL to have three batters who have scored more than 500 runs in a single season. B. Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have all already scaled ‘Mount 500’ this year. Sudharsan, Gill and Buttler — that’s the top three inthe batting order of table-toppers Titans.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had Virat Kohli (505), Phil Salt (239) and Devdutt Padikkal (247) scoring most of their runs. Again, it’s the top three of the batting order. In RCB’s case, there has been occasional support from lower down the order too, with Rajat Patidar (239) and Tim David (186) making meaningful contributions. But still, the engine of the team is at the top. However, with Padikkal ruled out of the rest of the tournament with an injury, it will be interesting to see how RCB rearrange their plans.

What about Punjab Kings? The story is almost the same. Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer have been scoring in plenty for them. Before their game on Thursday against Delhi Capitals, openers Priyansh and Prabhsimran had aggregates of 347 and 437, respectively, while Shreyas, with 405 runs, has oscillated between Nos. 3 and 4 in the batting order. When Shreyas bats at No. 4, Josh Inglis comes out at No. 3 and has done decently too.

Mumbai Indians have charted a remarkable turnaround thanks to their top order. Ryan Rickelton (336) has been consistent in giving his team good starts. Rohit Sharma (300), Rickelton’s opening partner, has reclaimed his “Hitman” status after a quiet start to the season. And SuryakumarYadav (510) has been unstoppable, batting mostly atNo. 4. Ever since the trio have started getting runs, Mumbai have been winning bagfulsof matches.

But then, isn’t it only natural that in the shortest format, it’s the top order that gets the most time and opportunity to bat, and so it’s obvious that they would be the ones scoring most of the runs? Yes, partly that. But then we have seen some game-changing contributions from batters lower downthe order in the previous seasons. Rinku Singh? Riyan Parag? This time, such instances have been few and far between.

In fact, the overall scoring in the death overs has been drastically low this season. Till Wednesday, in 57 matches, only 15 times have teams scored 60 or more runs in the last five overs. Last year, in the entire tournament, teams made 60 or more in the death overs 38 times.

So it’s at the top where games are being decided. And teams with a solid, in-form top order are milking success.

Made-in-India pacers

Besides having a powerful top order, the other thing that’s common in the four teams that lead the standings so far is the presence of good Indian fast bowlers.

Gujarat Titans have Prasidh Krishna and Moha­mmed Siraj as the speed merchants who have been delivering the goods for them. Prasidh has been a revelation not just for scalping 20 wickets in 11 matches, but also for his accuracy with the ball at different stages of the game. Siraj, on a mission to earn his importance back in the Team India set-up, has been a force with the new ball with 15 wickets.

For RCB, Josh Hazlewood has been the best bowlerwith 18 wickets. But onecannot overlook the supporting roles played by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (12) and Yash Dayal (10).

Punjab lack too manyIndian pacers on their roster, but Arshdeep Singh (16) has single-handedly madea big difference to their performances.

Similarly, Mumbai have benefited a lot from the return of Jasprit Bumrah (13) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s more-than-useful pace bowling. Pandya too has 13 wickets to his name.

Fact is, this has been a bowlers’ season so far and pacers have done relatively better than the spinners. So, teams with good Indian pacers have put up better shows.

So, that’s how the recipe for success looks this season. Looks simple? So does the consommé, a type of clear soup. But try preparing it and you will know.