There’s poetry in Markram, whose name reads both ways, just like his career

There’s poetry in a name like ‘Markram’. A rare palindrome, it reads the same forwards and backwards, just like the career of the man who wears it on his back.

Aiden Markram has long been the embodiment of early promise. In 2014, he captained South Africa’s Under-19 side to World Cup glory with a poise that belied his years.

The strokes were clean, classical. His backfoot punch had the arrogance of youth, the straight drive had the grace of old-school Test cricket.

At 23, he was opening for the Proteas in the whites, and the world spoke of him as the next Graeme Smith, more elegant, perhaps more complete.

But cricket, like life, rarely offers a straight-line ascent.

What followed was the cruel inversion. Technical flaws crept in and as a result, confidence ebbed. For a player once so assured, the inside edge and the tentative poke became familiar.

His early overseas tours, especially to the subcontinent, exposed a vulnerability against spin bowling. In 2018, he averaged just 10 in a Test series in Sri Lanka.

As the numbers dried up, so did the opportunities. Then came the nadir. Markram punched a wall in frustration during a tour of India in 2019 and fractured his wrist, which ruled him out.

For a man once billed as South Africa’s batting future, it felt like an unravelling in real time.

At that moment, the Markram palindrome had reached its middle. A messy, jumbled centre where the pattern broke, where purpose became doubt.

But the beauty of a palindrome lies in its symmetry.

Markram’s return wasn’t loud. It began in white-ball cricket, away from the pressures of the Test arena. He rediscovered rhythm, found joy in leadership again, guiding his SA20 side with renewed clarity.

The same temperament that won a World Cup at 19 began re-emerging in new forms—matured, tempered, and more resilient. His footwork grew precise again. The cover drive returned, now backed by hard-earned wisdom.

And on a golden June afternoon at Lord’s, the palindrome completed itself.

Chasing 282 against Australia in the World Test Championship final, South Africa had their backs to the wall. The ghosts of knockout heartbreaks past hovered.

When Markram walked in, having scored a duck in the first innings, the shadows loomed large. But this time, he stood tall. Composed.

Each boundary he struck was less a stroke of flair, more a statement of a comeback. And when he flicked Hazlewood through square leg to bring up his hundred, there was no theatrical celebration. A quiet removal of the helmet, a glance to the heavens, and a tear that had waited far too long to fall.

At the other end stood Temba Bavuma, the skipper who had his own share of battles, injuries, doubts. Together, they were rewriting not just a match, but a chapter in South African cricket.

In the stands, AB de Villiers rose and filmed the moment on his phone. Perhaps he knew — this was more than a hundred. It was South Africa, so often bridesmaids, finally getting to walk down the aisle.

Markram finished unbeaten on 102, and the Proteas completed the chase the next morning to lift their first ICC title since 1998.

It was a moment twenty-seven years in the making. For South African cricket. For Markram.

There’s a strange symmetry in that too: 1998 to 2025. From promise to pain, and back to promise again.

And Markram, the man whose surname reads the same both ways, had written himself into history by tracing the arc of his past.

Front to back. Back to front.