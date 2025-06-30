The Wrong 'Un: Bangladesh chase tainted ‘innings’ record mastered by England

A familiar tale unfolded under the Sri Lankan sun on Saturday. The script was predictable. The result was inevitable.

And once again, Bangladesh did not disappoint — at least in the tragic theatre of second innings Test collapses.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Day 4, the Tigers added another painful chapter to their ever-growing anthology of innings defeats, going down to Sri Lanka by an innings and 78 runs in the second Test in Colombo.

With this, they sealed their 47th innings defeat in just 154 Test matches — a feat of such unfortunate consistency that it deserves a category of its own.

The defeat also handed Sri Lanka a 1-0 series win after the drawn first Test in Galle.

But the real headline lies with Bangladesh’s pace — not with the ball, but in their historic sprint towards ignominy. No team in Test history has lost by an innings more often in so few matches.

At this rate, Bangladesh aren't just flirting with failure — they’re courting it with the devotion of a tragic romantic hero.

Resuming Day 4 at 115 for six, Bangladesh had one final thread of hope dangling — Litton Das, their last recognised batter, was still at the crease.

But even that strand was quickly snipped. Litton could only manage 14 off 43 balls before he trudged back, leaving Bangladesh at 117 for seven.

From there, the unraveling was swift, ruthless and depressingly familiar. The Tigers folded for 133, losing their last three wickets for just 16 runs.

The numbers, much like the batting, must be gut-wrenching for the Bangladeshi fans.

To put this in perspective: Australia, who’ve played a record 874 Test matches since the 19th century, have suffered a lesser number of innings defeats (46).

India, with 590 Tests under their belt, have also seen the bottom fall out 46 times. Even England, owners of the highest tally of innings defeats at 61, took over 1,000 Tests (1,085 to be exact) to get there.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are poised to notch up their 50th innings defeat faster than any team in Test history — a milestone no nation wants, but the Tigers seem determined to claim.

It’s a record built on dedication — to misjudged shots, baffling collapses, and comical fielding. An entire generation of Bangladeshi fans has grown up with the cycle: hope, hype, heartbreak, and handwringing.

With Sri Lanka (9), South Africa (9), New Zealand (8), Pakistan (6), India (5), Australia (3), England (3), West Indies (3), and even Zimbabwe (1) all having had the pleasure of handing Bangladesh an innings thrashing, the Tigers are truly democratic in their generosity.

So what comes next?

Another series. Another lineup reshuffle. But until there’s a fundamental shift in mindset and application, one suspects Bangladesh’s Test record will continue to be a masterclass in how not to do it.

And when that inevitable 50th innings defeat comes — as it likely will — Bangladesh may not just own the record.

They’ll have defined it.