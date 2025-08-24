Five memorable moments that made Cheteshwar Pujara India’s Mr Reliable

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday paid tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara and hailed him as “India’s Mr Reliable” and said the batter deserved a dignified farewell after his retirement from international cricket.

“I can’t help feeling a pang of regret at the retirement of @cheteshwar1. Even if it was inevitable after his recent string of exclusions from the Indian team, and even if he has nothing left to prove, he deserved a little longer in the saddle and a dignified farewell worthy of his outstanding Test career for India.

When he was dropped, with typical gumption, he returned to the domestic scene and racked up a number of impressive scores. But the selectors had decided to move on, and one cannot blame him for deciding to throw in the towel,” said the diplomat turned MP, who has written books on cricket.

Pujara, who amassed 7,195 runs in 103 Tests, was known for his defence and ability to anchor innings across all conditions. Unlike Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he rarely commanded the spotlight, but embodied the purest spirit of Test cricket.

Here are five moments from India’s Mr Reliable's career that proves Tharoor's point.

Pujara ends his career with 19 tons of which three are double centuries (Getty Images)

Drawn Test at Johannesburg 2013

India haven’t always fared well in Test matches in South Africa and that is why a draw against the Proteas in Johannesburg meant so much. Pujara didn’t fare well in the first innings scoring 25 off 98 balls but in the second innings he scored 153 off 270 balls batting nearly six hours. He killed enough time for India to draw the match.

Pujara tormented the Aussies, not with quick scores but lengthy innings (Getty Images)

A series of tormenting Australians 2020-21

The series is now famous for the historic victory at Gabba.

It was India’s second series win in Australia after 2018-19. And Pujara was the common factor in both. Kohli-less India needed someone to step up and while youngsters like Gill and Pant did their bit, throughout the four match Test series he took countless blows. Battered and bruised he faced 928 balls through that series, Pujara caused fatigue among the Australian quicks Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins.

As former coach Ravi Shastri called Pujara a “real warrior” on Sunday, Shastri added that he was “simply brilliant” in the two back to back series wins in Australia.

Three centuries Down Under 2018-19

In 2018-19 when Kohli lifted the Border Gavaskar Trophy as the first Indian captain to win it Down Under, people forgot it was Pujara who played the key role throughout the series. 123 and 71 in Adelaide, 106 in Melbourne and 193 in Sydney. He made it a point to grind the Aussie bowlers into the dust and they feared him every time they faced off.

Pujara posing with the prized Border Gavaskar Trophy at the SCG in 2019(Getty Images)

Pujara vs England Southampton 2018

Overcast and swinging conditions in Southampton 2018. James Anderson and Stuart Broad at the peak of their bowling. India scored 273 in their first innings. Pujara batted with the top and the tail, remaining unbeaten on 132 in 257 balls batting nearly six hours despite much support.

Despite India’s loss, Pujara’s toil almost ruined the Test for England.

11 hours at the crease Ranchi 2017

We have listed out two innings where Pujara batted almost six hours. Now change the scenario. Pre- summers in India. March 2017. India took on Australia in Ranchi and Australia scored 451 after batting 137 overs.

Pujara’s response? 525 balls faced (87.5 overs), 202 runs, at a strike rate of 38.47 but 672 minutes at the crease. Pujara batted for over 11 hours. The match ended in a draw but the Australians did not enjoy with Pujara at the crease.