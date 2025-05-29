The four-front of challenges ahead: Not superstars, but key men to look out for in IPL playoffs

Who will win IPL 2025? No matter what punditry you possess, or even if your calculations are backed up by the best data analysts in the world, it is almost impossible to arrive at a safe answer to that question.

Seventy matches have been played, albeit with a weird-but-necessary one-week break in between. We are now down to four teams and four more matches that will decide who walks away with the trophy.

While it’s a common practice to dwell upon the strengths and weaknesses of teams as we unroll our prophecies to predict the winner, there are no surprises at the fag end of such a long tournament. We know how important Jasprit Bumrah is to the Mumbai Indians, or how Virat Kohli’s colossal presence benefits Royal Challengers Bengaluru, or how the Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting combination is weaving dreams for Punjab Kings, or how B. Sai Sudharsan has been the gentle giant for Gujarat Titans.

The playoffs and the final are high-pressure encounters where too much is at stake and in such situations, all calculations, or those at the forefront, may go for a toss. Rather, it’s the small things that can spark magic, changing the direction of a game. So, as we stare at the last four all-important matches of this season’s IPL, let’s take a look at four players from the four teams who do not consume much of the spotlight but can play a make-or-break roles for their respective sides.

Yuzvendra Chahal

(Punjab Kings)

Punjab Kings’ Marcus Stoinis, right, and Yuzvendra Chahal during a practice session. PTI

The wily leg-spinner missed Punjab’s last two league games with an injury to his bowling hand. Punjab’s bowling attack will need Chahal, more so because Marco Jansen will not be there for the playoffs. Chahal, with 14 wickets, has had an on-off season. But there’s no denying the experience and skill set that he brings in. Especially in Qualifier 1, when Punjab face RCB, Chahal can be precious given his past association with the Virat Kohli-powered team. Harpreet Brar has been doing well with his left-arm spin, but he has his limitations. Punjab, therefore, will need a fit Chahal to complete their team.

Krunal Pandya

(RCB)

Krunal Pandya of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrates the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders

RCB means Kohli. If you look beyond that, it’s Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood who have grabbed headlines with their impact-making performances. Krunal Pandya’s name will hardly be mentioned among the game changers, but the left-arm spinner, who can also bat, has been a silent force for RCB. Even in Tuesday’s game against LSG, when all other bowlers were being hammered, Krunal stood out, conceding just 14 runs from two overs. Why he didn’t complete his quota is a mystery, but his 15 wickets at an economy of 8.58 tell his tale of importance this season. In the playoffs, Krunal can be RCB’s secret weapon, both with the ball and the bat.

Kusal Mendis

(Gujarat Titans)

Gujarat Titans' Kusal Mendis during a practice session Getty Images

The Titans have flourished with Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler forming an almost invincible triumvirate at the top. But there’s no Buttler in the playoffs, and his place at No. 3 is likely to be taken up by Sri Lankan keeper-batter Mendis. It’s big shoes for Mendis to fill. How he does at No. 3 will probably decide the Titans’ fate.

Tilak Varma

(Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma in action Reuters

Tilak has scored 274 runs in this IPL so far, but hasn’t had the impact he is expected to. Perhaps, he batted too low down the order. But the unavailability of Will Jacks for the playoffs means Mumbai will have to reshuffle their batting order. One between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak will bat at No. 3. Mumbai will also be missing steady opener Ryan Rickelton, hence there can be added pressure on Nos. 3 and 4. It’s Tilak’s opportunity to call the shots. And if he clicks, Mumbai will be unstoppable with the strong team they have.