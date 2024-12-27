Tensions run high on Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Virat Kohli accepts sanction

Virat Kohli has got away with a fine of 20 per cent match fee after shouldering Australian debutant Sam Konstas in the opening session of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on Thursday.

Match referee Andy Pycroft didn't need to conduct a formal hearing after the day’s play since Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, according to an ICC media release.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Kohli’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Such Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The mid-pitch confrontation led to a heated exchange of words between the two players before Konstas’ opening partner Usman Khawaja

and umpire Michael Gough intervened.

The ICC’s Code of Conduct is clear on imposing sanctions for such acts.

Article 2.12 of Code reads: “Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire.

“When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account: (i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent, and/or avoidable; (ii) the force of the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and (iv) the person with whom contact was made.”

Konstas’ Test debut was dramatic which included a stunning half-century off just 52 balls and a reverse scoop six off Jasprit Bumrah.

The Aussie opener, however, played down the incident. “I think the emotions got to both of us,” the 19-year-old

later told Channel 7. “I didn’t quite realise, I was just doing my gloves and I think he accidentally bumped me. But I think that’s just cricket, just the tension.

“I was just trying to get in the contest and whoever I was facing, just trying to bring the best version of myself. Obviously, it got heated at times, which was good for me. Just feel like that brings the best out of me.”

Khawaja told ABC that he was able to use his good relationship with Kohli to defuse the situation at the time.

“I’ve known Virat a long time. He came to the academy when I was in the under-19s, so I’ve known him for a long time,” he said.

“We’ve been mates a long time, so was like (to Konstas), ‘You chill. Chill. Go bat. I’ll talk to him and sort this out.’”

India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said that he missed the incident in the middle but believed “it was not as big as it seems”.

“When we were having a conversation outside about something else completely, so I’m not aware of what happened, why it happened, and if anything happened,” he said.

“But you know, when you play a game like that, there’s always going to be emotions. But I’m pretty sure that it’s, not as big as it seems.”

Kohli’s act drew severe criticism from Ricky Ponting.

“Have a look at where Virat walks... Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever. I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage.

“Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together. It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, and wouldn’t even know anyone was in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer,” Ponting said on Channel 7.

Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri too did not approve of Kohli’s act. “There is a line and you don’t want to overstep that line,” Shastri said.

Michael Vaughan also blamed Kohli. “He’s completely acted wrong,” the former England captain said.

“I don’t know why a senior pro who’s played for so long — he’s a king — why’s he’s been rattled by a 19-year-old. Sam Konstas did absolutely nothing wrong there. Virat veered towards him.

“You can’t do that, you’re just not allowed to do that.”