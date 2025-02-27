Team India keep eye on their bowling efficiency for rest of Champions Trophy campaign

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli’s centuries have so far hogged the limelight in Team India’s Champions Trophy campaign.

But a proper and fair analysis will suggest that their unbeaten centuries aside, the role of the bowlers has ensured India’s path to the semi-finals didn’t become too rough. India’s bowling performance against Bangladesh and Pakistan was key to the side not having to chase formidable totals.

Against Pakistan, the Dubai pitch was a tad better for batting second while the presence of only one specialist spinner (Abrar Ahmed) in the rival ranks did make matters easier for the Indian batsmen. But in the Bangladesh game, against their spinners on that sluggish track, the pressure could have been much more on India had their bowlers not restricted the opposition to 228.

Credit thus needs to be given where it’s due. Jasprit Bumrah’s absence and Mohammed Shami having spent just a month so far since returning to international cricket had somewhat doubled the pressure on India’s pace attack.

The onus was largely on the left-arm spin pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel as chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav too played just two ODIs against England going into this Champions Trophy after a groin injury ruled him out for almost three months. But it has been the quicks, including third seamer and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who have taken 11 of the 20 opposition wickets so far.

Shami had a field day last Thursday with figures of 5/53 in his first ICC tournament game since the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Against Pakistan, he was a little erratic, but Harshit Rana’s ability to adapt to the slow pitches certainly stood out.

In the preceding England ODIs, the first spells wouldn’t go well for the Delhi pacer. But in this competition, keeping the conditions in mind, he has adjusted his length and taken pace off the ball, especially at the death.

“The first match against Bangladesh was very productive for the bowling unit, especially in the first 15 overs. To speak of Harshit, he has been taking wickets, so you’ve got to continue with a known performer,” former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

“Besides, the winning combination is something nobody changes and this combination has given the team extra cushion on Dubai wickets. Three spinners and three pacers, including Hardik, have given Rohit solidity and balance to the team. So, they’re unlikely to make any changes as Harshit hasn’t done anything wrong,” Balaji, who played eight Tests, 30 ODIs and five T20Is.

With a semi-final berth booked, India may look to rest Shami in the upcoming clash against the other confirmed semi-finalists, New Zealand, on Sunday. Shami was seen getting his right calf muscle and the shin area checked by the physio during the Pakistan game. So, resting Shami against the Black Caps will allow him to return fresher for the semi-final and give game time to left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh.

Talking about the spin troika, they have tried to make optimum utilisation of the Dubai conditions. Axar missed out on a hat-trick against Bangladesh, but his scalps of Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim off consecutive deliveries had severely dented the opponents’ progress.

A hint of turn to take the ball away from the right-hander and targeting the stumps, which he did more often in the Pakistan game, has been Axar’s mode of operation. The lone wicket he took last Sunday — beating a well-set Mohammad Rizwan in the air — certainly helped India regain the momentum.

Jadeja has just one wicket so far but he hasn’t conceded too many runs either. Unlucky to finish wicketless against Bangladesh, Kuldeep picked up three versus Pakistan and all of them in the death overs.

Small variations while bowling the fuller length and surprising the batter with the wrong’un have worked well in the left-arm wrist-spinner’s favour. His timely strikes were also crucial to deny Pakistan a 260-plus total.

No matter who India face in the last-four stage, be it Australia or South Africa, Kuldeep’s spells in particular could assume greater significance. As for the pace attack, India would only hope Shami’s legs don’t betray him again.