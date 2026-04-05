'It doesn't matter who is doing the scoring': Team first for 'special' Priyansh Arya

Powerplay performances play a huge role in deciding a T20 contest.

Punjab Kings' victory against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Friday once again showed why the first six overs are increasingly turning out to be crucial. The 210-run chase was set up by a record-breaking opening stand in the IPL Powerplay, thanks to Prabhsimran Singh (43 off 34 balls) and Priyansh Arya (39 off just 11).

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CSK's Sarfaraz Khan hit 32 off 12 but Priyansh then changed the game with his innings and stunned Chepauk into silence. He was even rewarded with the Man of the Match award.

Priyansh, 24, smashed 475 runs in his debut IPL last season at a strike-rate of almost 180. Now, he has reminded the world why he was special with his timing and explosive batting.

"Prabh bhai is 'Mr. Consistent' for me now because of how he performs in every match. I really enjoy batting with him as he keeps rotating the strike and doesn't let the pressure build. It doesn't matter who is doing the scoring; as long as the team benefits, that is all that matters," Priyansh said.

The chemistry between the two has been a key factor in Punjab’s climb to the top of the table. For Prabhsimran, the philosophy is simple.

"If I score, he is happy; if he scores, I am happy. And if we both score, the team and all of Punjab will be happy. I was struggling to find my rhythm early on, so the way he batted really helped me and the team. At the end of the day, we just want to win," he said.

The team will now look to carry this winning form into their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Monday. Punjab Kings remain committed to their clinical style of play and strong team spirit that has defined their season so far.