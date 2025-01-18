Talk of diversion tactic in BCCI bitter pill: Critics say focus should have been on show in Australia

The BCCI’s decision to crack the whip and introduce a 10-point guideline in a bid to “promote discipline, unity and a positive team environment” hasn’t really gone down well with the players.

While it has been made mandatory for the players toparticipate in domestic tournaments, there is no guarantee that the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will participate in the next round of Ranji Trophy matches from January 23.

Mumbai play J&K at home, while Delhi meet Saurashtra in Rajkot.

Rohit practised with the Mumbai Ranji team for a day but has since been battingat Reliance Corporate Park, Navi Mumbai, with members of the white-ball squad in preparation for the Champions Trophy.

It is understood that the India captain is in a dilemma about participating in the Ranji Trophy match because of the apparent transition from red to white-ball cricket. The three-match ODI series versus England begins on February 6.

Kohli has been named in the 22-member provisional Delhi squad but is apparently nursing a neck niggle since the Sydney Test. If he doesn’t make himself available for the Saurashtra match, he is expected to play their last league game against Railways from January 30.

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul will, however, play the Ranji Trophy matches beginning January 23.

The strict guidelines are also being seen as a way to divert attention from the poor performance Down Under.

“The focus should have been on the performance in Australia but we are deviating from the main issue. Why have the players been given the leeway to flout some established norms?” asked a former national selector.

A star batter and a star bowler have been at the centre of attention and have flouted norms by travelling separately with their families right through the Australia tour. These players have also taken separate vehicles after practice to travel to the hotel instead of taking the team coach.

It was also learnt that the star batter’s entourageincluded a nanny and a couple of security personnel. The personal manager of an influential member of the support staff has also come under much scrutiny.

The BCCI has put a restriction on such personnel travelling with the team.

But the Board’s decision to stop chefs from travelling with the players hasn’t been received well, sources told The Telegraph. The chef of a regular member of the playing XI accompanied him on the tour though he stayed at a separate location on all the venues.

Hardik Pandya had introduced this process in a bid to avoid spicy hotel food and maintain peak fitness during the 2022 T20 World Cup. Later, others followed him.

“The BCCI will ensure that chefs travel with the team if needed to meet the players’ demands. Personal chefs won’t be allowed to maintain team harmony and avoid distractions. Chefs travelling with the team on long overseas tours are nothing new and if need be we will resume it,” an influential BCCI official told The Telegraph.

It is assumed that the guidelines have been introduced at the behest of Gautam Gambhir who wants to put an end to the star culture though the head coach has been himself guilty of flouting a few norms.