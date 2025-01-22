MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Suryakumar Yadav wins toss, opts to bowl first in first T20I against England

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami surprisingly missed out of the India eleven

PTI Published 22.01.25, 07:16 PM
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and England’s captain Jos Buttler during the toss before the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and England, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and England’s captain Jos Buttler during the toss before the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and England, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. PTI

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening T20 International against England here on Wednesday.

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami surprisingly missed out of the India eleven. His India return in 14 months after playing in the ODI World Cup final loss to Australia in November 2023 due to an ankle injury was on the cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A good headache (playing XI selection), we want to stick to our strengths," Yadav said.

Also Read

"We want to bowl first. The wicket looks sticky, there will be dew later on. It will be heavier later on.

"The preparations have been good, looking forward to this series. It's going to be great competition between both the sides." The Teams: India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (w), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

T20 Suryakumar Yadav
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India, US to arrange meeting next month between Modi and Trump amid concern over tariffs

According to sources New Delhi is willing to offer some concessions to Washington and is open to offering incentives to attract more United States investment
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Whether Rohit travels to Pakistan for ICC media engagements is still not decided

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT