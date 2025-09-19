MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav wins toss, opts to bat against Oman; Bumrah, Varun rested

Oman also made two changes, including Mohammed Nadeem in the playing XI

PTI Published 19.09.25, 08:01 PM
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Oman's Captain Jatinder Singh stands to toss a coin during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Oman's Captain Jatinder Singh stands to toss a coin during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. AP/PTI

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat in the last Group A match against Oman in the Asia Cup here on Friday.

India made two changes to the side that defeated Pakistan in the previous game, bringing in Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh for the rested Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Oman also made two changes, including Mohammed Nadeem in the playing XI.

Also Read

Suryakumar said after the toss that he would like to see the depth of the team's batting as they have finally got the opportunity to bat first in the tournament.

India, who had won both their group games so far, have already secured a places in the Super 4s.

Teams:

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

