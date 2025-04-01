Sunrisers won't tone down on aggression despite recent losses

The over-aggressive style of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order is under

the scanner following their loss to Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The Sunrisers slumping to 37/4 was the main reason behind their inability to post a formidable total and managing only 163 on a placid track.

However, their appr­oach will not be tempered or tweaked in the games to

come, head coach Daniel Vettori has asserted.

The Sunrisers face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders next at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

“There are no conversations around that (tempering the approach),” Vettori said. “We definitely want to play an aggressive brand. If you look at our top three, that’s how they play. They normally set the tone for the rest of us.”

Beginning the tournament with a bang by scoring 286/3 against Rajasthan Royals, the 2024 runners-up have suffered back-to-back losses against Lucknow Super Giants and the Capitals. Vettori, though, backs Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and the like to bounce back.

“If you look at the course of the 18 IPL seasons, there have been very few teams that haven’t lost two games in a row. Particularly early in

the season when teams are learning about their combinations, especially when it’s the first year after a big auction,” the former New Zealand captain said.

“We don’t want to be in this position, but we understand that every time we play, we come up against well-planned teams and highly talented players. But there’s no reason why we can’t turn it around.”