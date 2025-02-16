Stuttering stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli pad up for survival, spotlight on both

Even when India embarked on their T20 World Cup journey last year, the confidence in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli wasn’t really supreme. Though Kohli had scored well in IPL 2024, his strike rate was a bit of a concern while Rohit had a torrid time with the bat.

But in the showpiece event in the Caribbean and the United States, Rohit’s Powerplay exploits in a few matches played an important role in winning India their second T20 Cup crown. At the same time, Kohli also contributed 76 in the final against South Africa in Bridgetown.

As the Indians left for Dubai from Mumbai on Saturday for their ICC Champions Trophy campaign, skipper Rohit, in particular, may certainly draw inspiration from his performance in last year’s T20 Cup, where he was India’s highest run-getter (257 runs) with three fifties and averaged 36.71 with a strike rate of 156.70.

For Kohli, he barely had any success in the last T20 Cup barring the final knock, but the 50-over format is more of a comfort zone for the former India captain.

Both Rohit and Kohli have been under enormous pressure with questions too raised on how long they should continue in international cricket following a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. However, the duo got to spend some time with the bat in the recent ODIs against England. Of course, they weren’t outstanding in that three-match series which India swept, but Rohit and Ko­hli did manage to register a century and a fifty-plus score, respectively.

Besides, the last time India featured in a big-ticket ODI tournament, which was the 2023 ODI World Cup, the star duo were in rich form that went a long way in the team getting to the final. No matter how they fare in other series or events, Rohit and Kohli are a different proposition in marquee tournaments. No second thoughts on that.

Both of them have been incredibly successful in the ODI format. The Dubai pitches too won’t resemble those of Australia, yet pressure will remain on the duo. The numbers they finish with at this Champions Trophy may well determine their future with Team India. A poor finish may even see a tweak or two in the coaching staff ahead of the England tour in June.

At present, though, the spotlight is on Rohit and Kohli. If they succeed, all doubts over their future may vanish.