Steve Smith opts to bowl as Australia, England kick off Champions Trophy campaign

Australia has drafted in in-form wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey in the middle-order, despite having another stumper in Josh Inglis

PTI Published 22.02.25, 02:45 PM
Representational Image File picture

Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl against England in their opening ICC Champions Trophy match here on Saturday.

Australia has drafted in in-form wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey in the middle-order, despite having another stumper in Josh Inglis.

Teams: England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

