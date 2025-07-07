Shubman Gill's Nike vest during Edgbaston Test sparks row because of Adidas-BCCI deal

India may have crushed England by a record 336 runs at Edgbaston, but it was Shubman Gill’s outfit during the Day 4 declaration that set social media abuzz.

Gill, who led from the front scoring 269 and 161 in the two innings, could find himself in legal trouble after being spotted in a Nike vest while declaring India’s second innings.

The cameras captured the Indian skipper calling Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar back to the pavilion while sporting the vest — a move that may violate the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) official kit sponsorship agreement.

In 2023, BCCI signed a five-year deal with global sportswear giant Adidas, giving the brand exclusive rights to manufacture and supply all match, training, and travel wear for India’s men’s, women’s, and U-19 cricket teams.

The board’s statement at the time of the deal had made it clear: “Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI – including the men's, women's & youth teams.”

Gill’s decision to wear a vest from a direct competitor, while on official duty, has raised eyebrows among fans and may attract action from the board. “BCCI might put the player in legal trouble for his act,” many users speculated across social media.

Despite the potential controversy, Gill’s performance in the match was nothing short of historic.

His aggregate of 430 runs is now the highest by an Indian batter in a Test match, and he became the first player in Test history to score 250 and 150 in the same game. With this, he also surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Tests, eclipsing the former skipper’s 254 not out.

The victory also marked India’s first-ever Test win at Edgbaston in nine attempts dating back to 1967, levelling the five-match series 1-1.

Gill took to social media to express his emotions. “Be in love with the grind and the game will give back,” he posted on X, along with a carousel of pictures from the dressing room celebrations.

Pacer Akash Deep, who stepped in for Jasprit Bumrah and claimed a 10-wicket haul, echoed his captain’s sentiment on Instagram, writing, “History made at Edgbaston – grit, glory, and a game we’ll never forget. Serving the nation with pride.”

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shared his appreciation for the team effort, saying, “Wonderful game, really enjoyed everything with everyone.”