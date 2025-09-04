Price hike powerplay: IPL tickets set to become costlier as GST rate rises to 40%

Watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) from the stands is about to get more expensive as the Central government has raised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on IPL tickets.

The finance ministry announced late on Wednesday that admission to casinos, race clubs, and sporting events like the IPL will now attract a 40 per cent GST rate with Input Tax Credit (ITC), up from the previous 28 per cent.

This decision places IPL tickets in the same category as luxury and sin goods, including casinos and race clubs.

A ticket priced at Rs 1,000 will now cost Rs 1,400, compared to Rs 1,280 under the earlier slab.

Tickets priced at Rs 500 or less will continue to remain exempt from tax. For other recognised sporting events, tickets priced above Rs 500 will still be taxed at the standard 18 percent rate.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn’t control IPL match tickets.

Each franchise decides the pricing at its home venue, though ticket sales make up only a small portion of their revenue.

The new GST rates will also affect tickets for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and Indian Super League (ISL), both of which will see higher prices under the revised tax regime.

Unlike the IPL, international cricket matches will become cheaper to attend. The earlier 28 percent GST on tickets for these matches has been abolished.

The revised tax structure will take effect on September 22, 2025.

The change comes at a time when fans were already displeased with soaring ticket prices at Eden Gardens last season.

Large sections of Kolkata Knight Riders’ home ground , known for its passionate crowds, were empty during several KKR matches.

Ticket pricing had already become a major talking point last season. Seats in blocks B1, C1, D1, K1, and L1, which cost Rs 1,000 in 2024, rose to Rs 3,500, marking a 350 per cent hike.

Seats in blocks C and K increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, reflecting a 150 per cent rise. Premium seating areas such as the coveted B block Premium jumped from Rs 8,500 to Rs 15,000.

With this new 40 per cent hike in GST rates, it remains to be seen whether stadiums will once again be packed with passionate IPL fans or if matches will resemble high-profile, big-budget practice sessions.

