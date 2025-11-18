Shahbaz’s fine run continues as Bengal take control against Assam in Ranji Trophy

The batsmen, too, stepped up after the bowlers did their job as Bengal are well in control in their Ranji Trophy Group C game against Assam at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani.

At stumps on Monday, the second day, Bengal were comfortably placed at 267/4 with already a healthy lead of 67. Assam, resuming the day on 194/8, were all out for 200 in their first essay.

ADVERTISEMENT

With three points more or less assured, the current group toppers have a pretty good chance now to go for the kill and cement their lead at the top. “We have done what we had to. It’s time now to finish the game off,” head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said after the day’s play.

Bengal had lost their first wicket Sudip Gharami early with just seven on the board. But captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (66) and keeper-batter Shakir Habib Gandhi (58) batted solidly to stitch a partnership of 122 for the second wicket to give Bengal the momentum they required.

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed then continued with his good form as his aggressive knock (61 batting off 67 balls) gave Bengal quick runs late in the day, ensuring they already had a sizeable lead going into the penultimate day.

Brief scores: Assam 200 (Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 3/24, Mohammed Shami 3/64). Bengal 267/4 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 66, Shahbaz Ahmed 61 batting). At Stumps, Day II.