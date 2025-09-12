MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Friday, 12 September 2025

Sourav Ganguly to represent CAB at BCCI AGM as he prepares to take over as president

Sachin Tendulkar denies speculation over BCCI president role ahead of annual general meeting

Our Special Correspondent Published 12.09.25, 07:57 AM
Sourav Ganguly will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s annual general meeting in Mumbai on September 28.

The former India captain, who was also BCCI chief from 2019 to 2022, is set to take over as CAB president at its AGM on September 22.

Friday is the last date for the state associations to submit the names of their representatives to the BCCI.

Elections will be held for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer. Devajit Saikia, Rohan Gauns Dessai and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia will likely retain their positions as secretary, joint secretary and treasurer, respectively.

There is a lot of speculation over who could replace Roger Binny as president after he decided to demit office on completing 70 years in July. Vice-president Rajeev Shukla has been continuing in an interim capacity so far.

Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday categorically denied being in contention for the president's post.

"It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of president of the BCCI," said a statement from his team.

"We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations."

The IPL chairman's position is also expected to attract a lot of attention this time.

