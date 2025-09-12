MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 12 September 2025

Shivam Dube shines with triple strike as India ease past UAE in Asia Cup opener

Shivam Dube makes surprise impact in Asia Cup opener, claiming 3 wickets as India dominate UAE

Our Bureau Published 12.09.25, 07:48 AM
Shivam Dube during India’s Asia Cup match in Dubaion Wednesday. He took 3/4 in two overs

Shivam Dube during India’s Asia Cup match in Dubaion Wednesday. He took 3/4 in two overs AP

Till Suryakumar Yadav walked out for the toss in Dubai on Wednesday, none envisaged that Arshdeep Singh would sit out while Shivam Dube would make the playing XI.

Hours later, Dube with his triple strike in the Asia Cup opener against UAE had made his presence felt in what is being viewed as a testing ground for the T20 World Cup next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s formation is a blueprint for the tougher battles ahead and provides balance and batting depth, which could come into effect against more distinguished opponents.

“The captain and the coach told me earlier itself that I will bowl and that they are confident about me,” Dube said at the news conference. “My bowling coach (Morne Morkel) has told me a lot of things. I was preparing for this for a long time, that I will get an opportunity to bowl and when it comes, I’ll be ready. What happened today (Wednesday) is because of that preparation.”

Dube’s role at CSK has been more of a power-hitter, but in the current Indian set-up, he is being viewed as a useful sixth bowler. Perhaps the slow surfaces in the subcontinent will work in his favour.

RELATED TOPICS

Shivam Dube Asia Cup
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Manhunt intensifies as FBI releases photos of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk assassination

Investigators obtained clues including a palm print, a shoe impression and a high-powered hunting rifle found in a wooded area along the path the shooter fled
Benjamin Netanyahu
Quote left Quote right

There will never be a Palestinian state. This place is ours

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT