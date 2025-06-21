Smart mix of caution and aggression pays off; Yashasvi Jaiswal's power-packed move

Yashasvi Jaiswal had been India’s highest run-getter in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India’s last Test engagement.

It was important for him to give the Indian innings a headstart in the opening Test and he showed immense concentration and application in reaching his fifth career century on Friday. He had whipped England in the Anthony de Mello Trophy at home in early 2024, piling on 724 runs, and has now started the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in a similar fashion.

Former captain Ajinkya Rahane too backed the flamboyant opener to shine on the tour of England, thanks to his ability to show caution mixed with aggression.

“Personally, I’m really looking forward to seeing Yashasvi Jaiswal do well because opening the batting in England is really important,” Rahane had said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“He has the game for it — he can control one end and also go on the attack when needed. So I’m really looking forward to seeing Jaiswal perform in England.”

Rahane’s opinion on Jaiswal was proved correct. He never looked like he was playing his first innings in a Test in England, getting behind the line and was comfortable against the moving ball.

There were no signs of nerves as he dug into the crease, showing caution while not missing out on the loose deliveries.

It helped that England’s bowlers failed to put him under pressure by spraying the new ball all around.

The only time he looked in trouble was when Brydon Carse aimed at his boot with a yorker, which he digged out into the gully, but after the ball hit his toe first. It looked as though Jaiswal would have been plumb on review. But Carse had overstepped.

Jaiswal had earlier survived a scare when Carse, who shared the new ball with Chris Woakes in his first home Test, struck him on the ribs.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar praised Yashasvi Jaiswal’s tactics during commentary on JioHotstar.

“This performance doesn’t surprise me at all. Jaiswal was India’s best batter in Australia.

He was the only one consistent throughout the series, showing a solid defensive technique, playing close to the body, going deep in the crease, and handling anything pitched up, especially from someone like Mitchell Starc,” Manjrekar said.

“He knows his Test game well. Once he’s set, you’ll see the big shots too. Very organised. He’s a modern-day player... Unfortunately, Sai Sudharsan is out, but you would’ve seen the same solid batting mechanism in him too. These players have solid Test match techniques.”

Jaiswal batted through the first session almost unscathed and traded crisply-struck boundaries with opening partner KL Rahul.

The two shared 16 fours, all through the off side, as England’s seamers tried and failed to induce the outside edge.