Shubman Gill replaces Rohit as ODI captain, Kohli, Sharma included for Australia tour

Shubman Gill has been appointed as captain of India's One-Day International squad replacing Rohit Sharma. Team India is scheduled to play a three match ODI series in Australia starting from October 19.

Much of the fanfare and attention was on whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be part of the squad and as per reports, the Ro-Ko duo is part of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar described the idea of having three different captains across formats as “practically impossible,” adding that the recent decision on the ODI captaincy would also provide clarity for head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Agarkar, however, remained tight-lipped about the specifics of his conversation with Rohit Sharma regarding the switch.

Also Read India crush West Indies by innings and 140 runs as Jadeja, Siraj rip through batting lineup

Agarkar also confirmed that Rohit Sharma has been officially informed about the change in India’s ODI captaincy.

Agarkar explained that India are unlikely to require more than two spin-bowling all-rounders for the upcoming Australia ODIs, which is why Ravindra Jadeja has been omitted from the squad.

However, Agarkar reassured that Jadeja remains very much part of the team’s long-term plans.

Speaking on the move, Agarkar emphasized that the decision aligns with the board’s clear long-term vision for the 2027 World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer has been named as the vice-captain for the Australia tour.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODIs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal makes a return in the ODI setup.

In the T20I series, Suryakumar Yadav will captain the side with Shubman Gill continuing as vice-captain.

Wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have been named in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against Australia. Both players are yet to make their 50-over debuts for the national side.

Jurel and Reddy are expected to get opportunities following injuries to Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, respectively.

Nitish Reddy has also earned a spot in the T20I squad, with Hardik Pandya missing out due to injury.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's T20I squad for Australia: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.