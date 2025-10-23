Gill praises Rohit’s comeback 73 while Kohli’s double duck headlines India’s ODI series defeat

Rohit Sharma rolled back the years with a fighting 73, but Virat Kohli’s second consecutive duck and India’s missed chances proved costly as Australia sealed the ODI series 2-0 on Thursday.

Captain Shubman Gill, reserved special praise for Rohit, whose gritty 73 kept India afloat. “Never easy coming back and playing after a long time. The initial phase was challenging, but very pleased with how he batted. He fought well — I would say he missed out on a really big knock.”

But while Rohit’s return innings drew admiration from his captain, the spotlight quickly shifted to Virat Kohli, whose rare back-to-back ducks have raised fresh questions over his form.

Virat Kohli, after failing to score off eight deliveries in the Perth ODI, fell for a four-ball duck in Adelaide on Thursday, leaving fans questioning if the batter’s era is nearing its end.

For the first time in his illustrious ODI career, Virat Kohli has been dismissed for two consecutive ducks.

Gill blamed India’s fielding for the loss.

“We had just enough runs on the board,” Gill said after the two-wicket defeat. “Never easy when you drop a couple of chances to be able to defend that kind of a total.”

India’s fielding lapses proved decisive. Three catches went down, including that of Matthew Short, who made a vital 74 off 78 balls.

The hosts chased down India’s 264 with 3.4 overs to spare, sealing the series ahead of the final ODI in Canberra.

Gill dismissed suggestions that the pitch was to blame.

“In the first game, the toss was more crucial because of the rain. But in this one, both teams played for almost 50 overs. The wicket did a little early on but settled nicely after 15–20 overs,” he said.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh hailed his side’s all-round performance and the composure of his younger players.

“Josh Hazlewood took the best none-for I’ve ever seen. He was unbelievable,” Marsh said after the series win. “Our bowling unit kept trying to take wickets. We were outstanding. It was awesome batting from the youngsters. The future is bright for Australian cricket.”

Marsh, who led from the front in the field, lauded 21-year-old Cooper Connolly and Mitchell Owen, whose unbeaten partnership guided the hosts home.

“It’s going to be a great experience for our young guys to play against a fantastic Indian side with such incredible players and great experience,” Marsh added.

Adam Zampa, who was named player of the match for his four-wicket haul, called it “nice to beat India” and credited Australia’s pace attack for laying the foundation.

“Those guys have been owning the powerplay for a long time. It makes my job easier through the middle,” said the leg-spinner, who once again proved India’s nemesis.

He praised Marsh’s relaxed leadership style, saying, “The beauty of Mitch is that he’s chilled, never too emotional. We run our own show out there with the ball.”

The inconsequential final ODI in Canberra may offer a chance to experiment, but Gill’s young side now faces questions not just about execution, but about intent.