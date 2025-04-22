Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan on BCCI contracts list: Rishabh Pant gets promotion to Grade A

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are back on the BCCI’s central contracts list for 2024-25 after being left out last time for refusing to participate in the domestic circuit.

Kishan regularly participated in all domestic tournaments last season, though he failed to get a recall into the national side. Shreyas was part of the Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy and also led them to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph.

He has since been an integral part of the ODI team and played a significant role in their Champions Trophy triumph.

Seven players have been handed the BCCI central contracts for the first time. The contracts will be valid from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.

The BCCI did not mention the contract amounts, but it is understood that there will be no change in the existing categories — ₹7 crore for A-plus, ₹5 crore for A, ₹3 crore for B and ₹1 crore for C.

Category A-plus remains unchanged with four players — Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravichandran Ashwin doesn’t find a berth since he has retired from international cricket.

Rishabh Pant has been promoted from Grade B to Grade A, which also has Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami.

Shreyas is part of Grade B along with Kuldeep

Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, while Kishan has been added to Grade C.

The new entrants in the contracts list — all in Grade C — are Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep and Harshit Rana.