Thursday, 23 October 2025

Short and Connolly shine as Australia seal ODI series with win over India

Put in to bat, India posted a modest 264 for nine despite skipper Rohit Sharma's return to form with a 97-ball 73 (7x4, 2x6)

PTI Published 23.10.25, 05:23 PM
Australia's Xavier Bartlett, second left, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.

Australia's Xavier Bartlett, second left, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.

Matthew Short and Cooper Connolly struck fluent fifties as Australia clinched the three-match ODI series with a convincing two-wicket win over India in the second game, here on Thursday.

Put in to bat, India posted a modest 264 for nine despite skipper Rohit Sharma's return to form with a 97-ball 73 (7x4, 2x6). Shreyas Iyer contributed 61while Adam Zampa got 4 for 60. Xavier Bartlett took 3 for 39 including Virat Kohli for a duck.

In reply, Australia chased down the target with more than three overs to spare with Connolly remaining unbeaten on a 53-ball 61 (5x4, 1x6).

India now trail the series 0-2, giving Australia an unassailable lead going into the final ODI in Sydney on Saturday.

Brief Scores

India: 264/9; 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 73, Shreyas Iyer 61, Axar Patel 44; Adam Zampa 4/60, Xavier Bartlett 3/39) lost to Australia 265/8; 46.2 overs (Matthew Short 74, Cooper Connolly Washington Sundar 2/37, Arshdeep Singh 2/41, Harshit Rana 2/59) by two wickets.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

