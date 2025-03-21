Shardul Thakur to join Lucknow Super Giants? Mohsin Khan's injury triggers speculation

Shardul Thakur is set to join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of their opening match of the Indian Premier League 2025 against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

Thakur will replace pacer Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, according to a Times of India report.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official announcement from LSG is still awaited, but the report mentions that Thakur has already been informed of the decision and will travel with the team to Visakhapatnam for the match against Delhi Capitals.

Thakur, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, has been training with LSG in the lead-up to the season. He was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year ahead of the mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Mohsin's injury has left LSG short on pace options, with Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep, and Avesh Khan yet to join the squad.

"Mohsin picked up an ACL injury which has impaired him from featuring in any cricket for the last three months, and then had a calf strain when he resumed bowling in the LSG nets. With their core group of seamers still recovering at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE), the management was forced to take the call on an injury replacement," reported Times of India.

Fans on social media have welcomed the news. One user wrote on X, "Shardul Thakur will be the game changer for LSG this time." Another commented, "Country will see the biggest comeback of the year."

Thakur made his IPL debut in 2015 with Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) and has played 95 matches in his IPL career so far.