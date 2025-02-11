Shardul Thakur keeps India comeback dream alive with 6/58 in Ranji quarter-final

The last time Shardul Thakur donned the India cap was at the Centurion Test against South Africa in December 2023, more than a year back. The road to make a comeback to the national team looks tough, but the Mumbai seamer all-rounder is making the right noises.

The advent of Nitish Ku­mar Reddy during the recent Australia Tests, alongside the presence of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube in white-ball cricket, suggest India already have quite a few options when it comes to the seam-bowling all-rounder’s slot. But Shardul threw his hat into the crowded ring with a spirited spell of 6/58 with the second new ball at Eden Gardens on Monday.

That was the key to put Mumbai back on the ascendancy in their Ranji quarter-final clash against Haryana.

Shardul believes he’s still in contention for a place in the Team India squad, especially for the England tour this June. “Absolutely. I will say that I am in contention,” Shardul, who has so far played 11 Tests, 47 ODIs and 25 T20Is, said after the day’s play.

“I always look forward to that aspect. At present, I’m playing at the Ranji Trophy level and tomorrow I may play in the IPL. After that, there’s the international level, the highest level, which we all strive for.

“That level always stays in the mind and it acts as a motivation or you can say it’s one kind of a passion… The passion to play for the country… So, it’s always there in

the mind whenever you are playing a match,” the 33-year-old explained.

To talk about Shardul’s Ranji numbers, alongside 30 wickets so far, he tallies 396 runs from eight matches at an average of 44 with three fifties and a ton. These figures may not be outstanding, but not mediocre either.

Going unsold in the last IPL auction, Shardul is also keen to utilise that period in county cricket if he gets the opportunity. “If I get an

offer (for county), I’ll play. It will also be a new experience for me.

“Till now, there’s no such plan, but they have six to seven matches during that time. So, if I get a chance to play, I will definitely go. There’s the England tour after that. So, if I get selected, I’ll get used to the conditions and the English weather,” he said.

Whenever there’s an opportunity to play, Shardul is ready to grab it with both hands as it helps to tide over the disappointment of

not finding a place in the national side.

“Obviously, there’s disappointment in not finding a place in the team. And when you are not playing or sitting idle at home, you naturally think more about that.

“So, I would say that when I step onto the ground, my entire focus is on the game. No matter what level it is... I always think I have to give my best in whichever game I’m playing and I don’t have any other thoughts in mind.”

Self-analysis and staying in the moment matters more for the all-rounder. “I keep doing self-analysis. So, whenever I come to the ground, I don’t think about (India) selection stuff and all. Yes, it’s there in the subconscious mind that I have to play at the international level, but that’s not the primary thing.

“The primary thing is that if I have to bowl at that moment, I have to take wickets if the situation demands. When batting, I have to score runs and contribute,” he explained.