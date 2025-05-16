Shafali Verma back in T20I squad for England tour after strong WPL show

Shafali Verma has made a comeback to the T20I squad for India women’s upcoming tour of England. Dropped from the squads last year, she has now been rewarded for her fine showing in the Women’s Premier League where she finished as the fourth-highest run-getter.

Sayali Satghare, who made her debut against Ireland at the start of 2025, has been recalled but unlike Shafali, she features in the ODI squad as well. Kashvee Gautam has been replaced by Kranti Gaud with Sayali being the other inclusion from the squad which played in the recently-concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka.

The T20I squad has several changes. The likes of Yastika Bhatia and Harleen Deol have all made their return whereas Sneh Rana has been rewarded with a spot as well after she won the Player of the Tournament award recently in the tri-series.

The tour kicks off on June 28 at Trent Bridge with the first T20I. The five-match

T20I series will be followed by three ODIs.