Sachin Tendulkar leads Holi ambush on Yuvraj Singh as India Masters celebrate festival of colours

India Masters, led by Sachin Tendulkar, took a festive break on Friday, celebrating Holi with playful camaraderie ahead of their International Masters League (IML) final on Sunday.

Tendulkar, embracing his prankster side, shared a video of the team’s celebrations, offering fans a glimpse into the vibrant atmosphere within the India Masters camp. The International Masters League (IML) is a tournament featuring retired cricketing legends competing in a T20 format. The inaugural edition saw Tendulkar leading the India Masters side.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video begins with Tendulkar revealing that Yuvraj Singh was still asleep, missing the start of the festivities.

Seizing the opportunity, Tendulkar and his teammates ambushed Yuvraj, drenching him in dry and wet colours before repeating the surprise on Ambati Rayudu, who had also opted out initially.

The revelry then shifted outdoors, where Tendulkar became the target of his teammates. Yusuf Pathan, in particular, was seen drenching the cricketing icon with a bucket of water, as the team revelled in the Holi spirit.

The celebrations came a day after India Masters stormed into the IML final with a commanding 94-run victory over Australia Masters.

Yuvraj Singh stole the show with a blistering 59 off 30 balls, laced with seven sixes and a four. Tendulkar played his part with a composed 42, as India posted 220/7 in 20 overs.

In response, Australia crumbled for 126 in 18.1 overs, with Shahbaz Nadeem wreaking havoc with a four-wicket haul.

Irfan Pathan chipped in with two wickets as India avenged their group-stage defeat to Australia, where Shane Watson and Ben Dunk had dominated proceedings with centuries.

West Indies Masters, led by Brian Lara, secured the second spot in the final with a hard-fought six-run victory over Sri Lanka Masters in the other semi-final. Batting first, Windies posted 179/5, thanks to a late flourish from Denesh Ramdin.

In response, Sri Lanka Masters, captained by Kumar Sangakkara, were restricted to 173/9 in 20 overs.

With the final looming, India Masters will look to carry their festive spirits into the all-important clash on Sunday.