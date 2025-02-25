Run by run, King reclaims throne; Virat's staunch comeback clears all the slugs

Pack your bags and run for cover if you are one of those on social media who till Sunday believed that Virat Kohli was done with cricket.

The emperor, as Dinesh Karthik called Kohli, once again showed that he is still cut out for the big matches, a trait which separates the greats from the ordinary.

It seemed the Pakistan bowlers were reeling under the impact of his fabulous 82 not out in the T20 World Cup more than two years ago and Dubai’s unbeaten century will add to their nightmares. To put it simply, he thrives on the challenges on the game’s biggest stage.

While the world believed there were problems with his technique, Kohli knew it

was more in the mind. Shutting out the outside noise, he never compromised on his preparations.

The 50-over contest is a format where he can prosper since it allows him the time to adapt and perform. There were only seven boundaries in his innings as he relied more on the hard-run singles to negotiate the threat of the slow wicket and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

There was also a conscious effort to play slightly square of the wicket to use the angles. The start was slow but as usual, he showed his knack of playing catch-up splendidly as the innings progressed.

What stood out was Kohli’s awareness of the situation and running between the wickets. The intent, the timing were awe-inspiring and he looked every inch the master chaser he was known to be. It seemed like he had turned the clock back and reinvented his vintage game.

It was evident that he was determined to wriggle out of the diminishing series of low scores since the first Test in Australia. A day before the Champions Trophy contest against Pakistan, he arrived at the ICC Academy ground a couple of hours ahead of his teammates with the team’s throwdown specialist and a few nets bowlers in tow.

“He comes to such big matches, which the world is waiting for, and he easily hits the ball. The whole world said he was out of form but he did it in this big match... The hard work he puts in behind his game shows all the time,” Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan put it in perspective.

Kohli got former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar to work with him before the ODIs versus England. There was no let up in his commitment and dedication.

On Sunday his presence evoked a sense of relief and assurance among the Indian fans. “Kohli hain toh jaan hain” went the roar in

the crowd.

While the century will put an end to the debate on Kohli’s career, it could also help Rohit Sharma continue in his leadership role till the Test series in England.

Kohli’s message to the dressing room, Rohit in particular, after hitting the winning boundary which fetched him his 51st century was almost like asking them to relax till he stayed put.

He is a master at controlling the middle overs in ODIs and lets his instincts take over once he gets through the initial stages. With Rohit too focusing on executing the explosive starts which played a key role in India’s 2023 World Cup campaign, the template is truly in place.

Kohli’s innings is sure to inspire Rohit to go for the jugular. Unless there’s a sudden collapse in their game plan, the stakes favour India. A successful campaign can tilt the scales in favour of the veteran duo.

At 36, this was another reminder from Kohli that he wishes to go out on his own terms like he did from the game’s shortest format. None has the authority to dictate his future. For now, he can afford to put his feet up and relax for a few days.