Royal Challengers Bengaluru's power game big threat for sloppy Lucknow Super Giants

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have what the Lucknow Super Giants don't. A dependable and in-form batting unit.

So when the two teams clash in Bengaluru on Wednesday, it will perhaps be a contest between RCB's superb batting unit and Lucknow's potentially potent bowling attack. Can Mohammed Shami and his colleagues contain Rajat Patidar and his men? The answer to that question probably holds the key to the game.

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If Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal (there's Tim David lurking lower down the order) smash the Lucknow bowlers all around the Chinnasamy Stadium, it will be very difficult for Rishabh Pant's team to win the match, irrespective of who bats first.

That's because Lucknow's batting has been inconsistent, to say the least. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram are yet to hit peak form, while skipper Pant hasn't rediscovered his old spunk. Ayush Badoni hasn't had the impact that his team expected from him. Mukul Choudhary stole the spotlight in the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, but such performances do not come every night.

So the onus will be entirely on the Lucknow bowlers. Shami will once again lead the attack, but it's the others who have to get wickets without conceding too many runs to RCB's flair. Pacer Prince Yadav has looked impressive, but not deadly.

It will be interesting to find out when Lucknow decide to unleash their fastest pacer, Mayank Yadav, in IPL 2026. If he is match-ready, Wednesday will be a good time to bring Mayank back into the side. Mayank's express pace can derail RCB's power engine.

RCB's bowling has been decent so far, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya marshalling the pace and spin departments, respectively.