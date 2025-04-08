Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather Hardik storm for gutsy win against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru snatched an exciting 12-run win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Monday.

Chasing 222, Mumbai Indians slipped a bit but Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya revived hopes with an 89-run partnership off 34 ballsfor the fifth wicket. But their dismissals in consecutive overs dashed Mumbai Indians’ hopes.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCB thus ended their10-year wait for a victory at the Wankhede. This wasMumbai’s fourth loss infive matches.

Fine captaincy

Rajat Patidar held his nerves even as fortunes swung wildly in the closing stages.

The skipper had slammed 64 off 32 balls to put RCB’s innings on track in the middle overs. But his decision to give Krunal Pandya the last over when 19 were needed proved to be the masterstroke. Three wickets fell as RCB prevailed in a thrilling finish.

Krunal finally finished with four wickets after brother Hardik (15-ball 42) had spoiled his bowling figures.

The Mumbai top-order never provided the start they needed. Rohit Sharma couldn’t build on the early promise, Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks never came to the party and Suryakumar Yadav’s silken touch deserted him.

Batting might

RCB flexed their batting muscle with half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Patidar helping them reach 221/5.

Jitesh Sharma contributed 40 not out off 19 balls towards the end as RCB added 52 off the last four overs. He played a key role in spoiling Trent Boult’s figures as he conceded 57 in his four overs, his worst in a T20 game. Boult’s last two overs went for 33 runs.

Kohli was at his elegant best as he whipped and swept his way to 67 off 42 balls.His half-century came off 29 balls, his fastest in the IPL since 2018.

Once RCB lost Phil Salt off the second ball of the innings, Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal held centre stage. The second-wicket pair added 91 runs off 52 balls. It was mainly because of Kohli that they managed to put on 73 runs in the Powerplay overs.

The way Kohli was consistently finding the gaps was a treat to watch. Neither Boult nor Jasprit Bumrah, playing his first match in this edition, managed to keep himunder check.

Mumbai Indians turned to spin quite early thinking that was the only way to remove Kohli. Jacks ended up bowling five balls of the over to Kohli, who hit him for two fours.

Once wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur was introduced, he slammed him over mid-wicket for a six. Thespin ploy never worked once Kohli departed.

Bumrah superb

It was mainly because of Bumrah that RCB didn’t cross the 250-mark. The fast bowler had to bowl two of the last three overs and gave away just singles except for a six off the penultimate ball.

Hardik used him only once in the Powerplay and then got him to bowl the 11th over after Kohli’s dismissal before returning at the death. He never seemed in any discomfort and didn’t look to have lost his discipline and precision.