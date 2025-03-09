Rohit Sharma’s toss curse continues in Champions Trophy final, internet turns it into comedy

India captain Rohit Sharma’s streak of losing tosses continued in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai as he lost his 12th consecutive toss in ODIs. With this loss, India extended their streak to 15 consecutive toss defeats—a statistical nightmare with a probability of just 0.00305 per cent.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham called it right and opted to bat first on a pitch expected to slow down later.

Rohit equalled Brian Lara’s all-time record, turned towards the dressing room, and appeared to mouth to a spectator, “No toss for me, man.”

Suresh Raina quipped, “Rohit Sharma should check if the coin is from the movie Sholay (smiling).”

The internet, as expected, turned the moment into pure comedy.

One meme had actor Dharmendra from Sholay discovering a two-headed coin, implying that Rohit never stood a chance.

Another showed Rohit at 2 am googling ‘How to win a toss in a Champions Trophy final.’ Some fans floated a conspiracy theory — maybe losing the toss is Rohit’s master plan to win matches.

Despite the statistical absurdity, Rohit was unfazed. “I don’t mind batting second, it’s a good pitch — it hasn’t changed a lot. We just need to focus on restricting them,” he said.

The internet has already decided — with tosses, Rohit Sharma is fighting a losing battle against fate.