Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return to nets in Perth ahead of India vs Australia ODIs

Barely 12 hours after landing in Perth following a long-haul flight from New Delhi, the first batch of Indian cricketers had a strenuous session at the Optus Stadium on Thursday.

The smattering of spectators were treated to an extensive and entertaining nets session by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. There was no lack of intensity or commitment as the players sweated it out after checking into the hotel around 4am.

ADVERTISEMENT

All eyes were trained on the former captains, Rohit and Kohli, at nets on their return to the team after a lengthy break since the Champions Trophy. This will be the first time Rohit will be taking the field since he was removed as captain and Shubman Gill appointed in his place.

Both Kohli and Rohit faced short-pitched stuff from Rana and Arshdeep, besides some of the local net bowlers, during their 45-minute session. Kohli looked to be in fine nick, timing the ball well, while Rohit seemed a bit rusty and struggled with his footwork on a fairly lively surface.

Their presence has boosted ticket sales with more than 50,000 spectators expected for the opening ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. Besides nets, Kohli also took part in some fielding and catching drills.

“I really believe the Australian cricket-loving public are going to show how much they absolutely adore them. There’s no doubt that Virat’s been one of Australia’s biggest foes over the years. He’s always performed against the Aussies and knows how to give it back as well. But the Australian public genuinely appreciates how incredibly good he is,” former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said on JioStar.

“I’d be surprised if the fans don’t show their love, support, and appreciation for how great both Virat and Rohit have been. Rohit is a leader and a performer. The Australian public has always respected the very best, and these two certainly are that.”

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who was part of the second batch of players and support staff to reach Perth later in the day, was also part of the session. Rohit was later spotted engaging in an extended discussion with Gambhir.

“Rohit and Virat are currently among the top five ODI batters in the ICC rankings, but now that they’re only playing one format, it’ll be challenging for them to hit the ground running.

“It might take a little time to find the right preparation rhythm to face the best bowlers in the world. But these two are as good as one-day batters get. It won’t take them long to find the right formula and get back to their best,” added Watson.

The Indians are expected to have a full-fledged session on Friday.