Pakistan Shaheens dominate India A with Maaz Sadaqat’s all-round brilliance in Doha

India A were given a harsh reality check by Pakistan Shaheens in the Rising Stars Asia Cup tournament in Doha on Sunday.

After registering an easy victory in their tournament opener against the UAE, India A crashed to an eight-wicket defeat against the arch-rivals.

Asked to bat first, India A had a disastrous day in the office as they were bundled out for just 136 in 19 overs.

Vaibhab Suryavanshi got runs, but the others failed miserably as the Pakistan bowlers seized control of the game.

Pakistan Shaheens then wrapped up the chase in just 13.2 overs with opener and all-rounder Maaz Sadaqat being the star performer.

Sadaqat, who had picked up two crucial wickets with his left-arm spin when India A batted, thrashed the Indian bowlers in his innings of 79 not out off 47 balls. He hit seven boundaries and four sixes.

Earlier, the 14-year-old Suryavanshi, who had hit a blistering hundred in the first game, made 45 off 28 balls opening the innings. His innings was studded with five boundaries and three sixes.

Though his opening partner, Priyansh Arya (10), got out cheaply, Suryavanshi looked good as he built a partnership with No. 3 batter Naman Dhir.

India A were cruising when Naman was dismissed for 35 in the ninth over.

Naman’s fall was the beginning of the collapse for the Indian side.

None of the others managed to get enough runs, with No. 8 batter Harsh Dubey’s 19 being the next-best effort.

India A captain Jitesh Sharma scored only 5, while Ashtosh Sharma of IPL fame was out for a duck.

For Pakistan, Shahid Aziz claimed three wickets, while Sadaqat claimed the key scalps of skipper Jitesh and Nehal Wadhera.

As expected, the players of both teams avoided handshakes before the start of the match.

Brief scores: India A 136 in 19 ovs (Vaibhab Suryavanshi 45; Shahid Aziz 3/24, Maaz Sadaqat 2/12). Pakistan Shaheens 137/2 in 13.2 ovs (Maaz Sadaqat 79 n.o.). Shaheens won by 8 wickets.