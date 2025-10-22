Rishabh Pant returns to lead India A, no place for Mohammed Shami

Rishabh Pant will lead India A in the two four-day matches against South Africa A from October 30 and November 6.

The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter will thus be making a comeback to competitive cricket following his recovery from a fractured toe in the Manchester Test in July.

If the selectors are conv­inced with his form and fitness, Pant is likely to make his Test comeback in the two-match Test series versus South Africa.

The BCCI announced two different squads for the two matches, but neither features Sarfaraz Khan. There is also no place for Mohammed Shami, who took seven wickets in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand.

Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan are also among notable exclusions despite good performances in their respective Ranji matches.

Sai Sudharsan has been named the vice-captain.

The second match will see the return of regulars with KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel,

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Pr­asidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

Akash Deep has also been included after featuring in the Ranji encounter against Uttarakhand. Fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Gurnoor Brar have also been included for the second match.

Ayush Mhatre, Rajat Patidar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Aysuh Badoni and Saransh Jain will feature only in the opener.

The two matches will be played at the Centre of the Excellence in Bengaluru. The first Test against South Africa begins at Eden Gardens on November 14.

Porel Ranji captain

Abishek Porel is set to lead Bengal in their Ranji game against Tripura in Agartala from November 1-4 in the absence of regular captain Easwaran, who has been selected in the India A squad.