Rishabh Pant on track to regain fitness ahead of two-Test series against South Africa

India have reasons to be a little relieved ahead of the two-Test series against South Africa, beginning at Eden Gardens on November 14.

Rishabh Pant has resumed batting and wicketkeeping at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and seems to be on track to be fit for the fixtures against the reigning world Test champions.

The keeper-batter had injured his right foot while attempting a reverse-sweep off Chris Woakes on Day I of the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July. Although he came out to bat towards the end of India’s first innings on Day II, Pant couldn’t take the field thereafter. He missed The Oval Test, followed by the ongoing West Indies series and the tour of Australia.

“Rishabh resumed both batting and wicketkeeping last week. Yes, going out to bat again in Manchester, braving the injury, aggravated it a little bit. But the way he has progressed, he should be fit and available for the South Africa series,” a BCCI official told The Telegraph on Monday.

It remains to be seen if Pant features in any Ranji Trophy game for Delhi before the South Africa games.