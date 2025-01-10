Right mindset and focus on the basics drive Adil Rashid, vital man of home team

In limited-overs cricket, particularly in T20s, the leg-break bowlers play an important role in helping their respective teams exercise control during the middle overs. Sometimes, though, they are even required during the Powerplay as well as at the death.

Adil Rashid belongs to that club. Like Australia’s Adam Zampa or Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, England’s Rashid too is a vital cog in his country’s white-ball teams. That is evident from the success he had in England’s 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup triumphs.

Bowling in T20s, especially when on flat, benign surfa­ces, is never an easy task. But that is what Rashid will have to try and do with success for England in their upcoming limited-overs tour of India later this month. England’s India tour begins with the T20I series, with the first match on January 22 at Eden Gardens.

Making the adjustments is obviously not easy, but for Rashid, it’s best to focus on the basics, his game awareness and let the rest take care of itself. “In terms of adjustments, you’re always adjusting. I think you’re going to get used to it as well, because you play in different forms, like T10, T20... But the core of anything you do, whether it’s batting, bowling spin, or whatever, the basics are always there.

“After that, you’re just to use your game awareness and experience, try to adjust certain things and have certain plans. For me, every day I come, I choose to make sure I have the right mindset, stick to my ways, my strengths and try to deliver the best I can,” the 36-year-old leg-spinner, currently getting ready for Sharjah Warriorz at the ILT20 (International League T20) in the UAE, said in response to a query from The Telegraph in a virtual news conference on Thursday.

It’s a packed schedule for Rashid and his England teammates as they also have the Champions Trophy to deal with following the five T20Is and three ODIs against India. The ICC tournament, from February 19, begins just a week after England’s final ODI versus India in Ahmedabad on February 12.

For Rashid, however, it’s about taking one game at a time. “Yes, you have a tight schedule. But first and foremost, whatever is ahead for me, that’s what my assignment is.

“I’m not looking too far ahead to India or the Champions Trophy. If I’m here (at Sharjah Warriorz) for three games or five or whatever, that is my job as I look at taking one game at a time.

“I just try to keep it simple. I always try to learn and work on things. And whatever skills I have, I’m always trying to better that at nets and in games or wherever,” Rashid explained.