RCB aim to solve home riddle as Rajat Patidar admits batting woes ahead of Royals qshowdown

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s journey this edition has been bizarre — winless at home and unbeaten on the road.

Their underwhelming performance at the Chinnaswamy is a riddle they need to solve fast, having lost all three matches at home, and captain Rajat Patidar was quick to accept the failings.

“The curators are doing a good job and they are doing their best. But as a player, when you go to any wicket you have to adapt to the conditions and situations,” Patidar said on the eve of their match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

“We have not played good cricket in our home matches, so, let’s see. This time wickets are a bit tricky and unpredictable here, but that is not an excuse. We will adapt to it as soon as possible,” he added.

Patidar, however, admitted that the batters should have been a bit more selective with their shots in Bengaluru.

“Shot selection and doing it correctly is very important here (Chinnaswamy), because this time the pitches are a little two-paced and the bounce varies at times. So as a result, there is help for the bowlers,” he said.

Royals’ head coach Rahul Dravid acknowledged that they cannot afford another slip-up and his team has “no option” other than start “winning games quickly.”

“It’s a very important game for us, in fact, every game from here on in, as the position we find ourselves in, we can’t afford to make many mistakes,” Dravid said. “We’ve got to start climbing that table quickly and we’ve got to start winning games quickly.”