Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli fans jostle to enter Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, no one injured

Initially, only one gate was open for entry and people started pushing each other to get inside the stadium, a Delhi police statement said

PTI Published 30.01.25, 01:05 PM

There was a brief rush and jostling outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday morning as fans, who had gathered to see Indian superstar Virat Kohli play his first Ranji Trophy game since 2012, tried to make their way inside.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Initially, only one gate was open for entry and people started pushing each other to get inside the stadium, a Delhi Police statement said.

"Additional gates were soon opened, easing the situation. No injuries were reported, and the situation is now under control," it said.

Thousands of fans queued up to watch Kohli, who is playing for Delhi against Railways, in his first domestic red-ball appearance in 13 years.

The 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' was already packed to the rafters and it hardly took time to fill the lower tier of the 'Bishan Bedi Stand', taking the crowd count well past 12,000 at toss.

The deafening roars of "Kohli, Kohli" could be heard from a distance as the former India captain took the field with the rest of the Delhi teammates.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

