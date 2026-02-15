MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 15 February 2026

Bengal eye home advantage against Jammu and Kashmir in Ranji Trophy semifinal

Focus on Gharami form and strong pace attack as first time semifinalists J&K rely on bowling threat in Kalyani clash

Our Bureau Published 15.02.26, 08:14 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture Sourced by the Telegraph

Bengal go into their Ranji Trophy semi-final clash on Sunday with the advantage of home conditions as well as momentum on their side, as they face off against Jammu and Kashmir in Kalyani.

Bengal’s batting tends to choke and wobble in crunch games, but they have been a little more consistent this season, and not having to rely entirely on senior pro Anustup Majumdar. So, if they have to exercise caution in this phase of their campaign, it’s only against complacency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir are first-timers in the Ranji semi-final. Their batting is a tad shaky and certainly not one of their strong suits. But their bowling, led by a raring-to-go Auqib Nabi, is very much capable of causing damage.

Bengal do need to keep that in mind. “J&K are a good side, so there’s no room for complacency at all. It will be a competitive game,” head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said on Saturday, the eve of the semi-final.

The onus is also on No.3 Sudip Gharami to maintain his consistency, especially si­nce his 299 in the quarter-final.

With the Bengal Cricket Academy ground pitch likely to turn into a good batting wicket as the game progresses, Bengal are set to stick with their bowling combination of quicks Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, alongside seamer all-rounder Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, while spin duties will be carried out by all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed.

The other semi-final is in Lucknow, between Uttarakhand and Karnataka.

RELATED TOPICS

Bengal Cricket Ranji Trophy Bengal Cricket Team
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh-first cry: Tarique Rahman skips India mention, signals balanced approach

His comments at his maiden news conference as the designated leader of the nation indicated that his administration would adopt a balanced approach while dealing with neighbours such as India, Pakistan and China
Union Health Minister J P Nadda
Quote left Quote right

India has witnessed a substantial reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT