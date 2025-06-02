MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rajeev Shukla set to replace Roger Binny as BCCI President next month: Board source

Binny will turn 70 on July 19 this year and will surpass the age limit for President's position, according to the BCCI Constitution

Our Web Desk Published 02.06.25, 10:56 AM
Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla PTI

Rajeev Shukla is set to become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India next month, a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Roger Binny's nearing age limit is being considered the primary reason for the shift. Binny will turn 70 on July 19 this year and will surpass the age limit for President's position, according to the BCCI Constitution. Binny had taken over from former India captain Sourav Ganguly in 2022.

Shukla has been vice-president of the BCCI since 2020 and was secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association till 2017. He was also chairman of the IPL till 2018.

Shukla is much more than a cricket administrator. He has been a prominent Indian figure who has dabbled in politics and journalism.

Shukla started his journalistic career in the 1980s by contributing to publications such as Jansatta, Sunday and The Sunday Observer. But he became a known face after hosting political interviews on TV.

Switching to politics in 2000, Shukla became a Rajya Sabha MP and served as the Union minister of state for Parliamentary affairs and Planning under the UPA government.

