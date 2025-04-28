Rajasthan Royals stare down the barrel in face of confident Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals reside at two opposite ends of the points table. That disparity looms large over their clash in Jaipur on Monday.

While the Titans have been one of the best teams of IPL 2025, the Royals have struggled to string their act together. As a result, while the Titans have lost just two matches in eight outings, the Royals have won only two, having played a match more than their rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the season past the halfway stage, playoffs is the target for all teams. Some, like the Titans, are tantalisingly close to securing a berth, while for the others, like Royals, it's a matter of being alive in the race.

With five more matches to play, the Royals will have to win all in order to stand any chance of progressing to the playoffs. It seems impossible but history has positive examples for them to take inspiration from. They need not look too far back either. Last year, Royal Challengers Bengaluru staged a stunning comeback, recording six wins on the trot to seal a playoffs berth. This season too, Mumbai Indians, having begun the season with a series of losses, have turned it around majestically with five back-to-back wins. Can't the Royals do the same?

Practically speaking though, it's tough. They might find that out on Monday itself as they face the Titans, who have excelled in every department, using team game, not individual brilliance, to outsmart rivals.

That's exactly what the Royals don't have. A team game.