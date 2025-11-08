Rain washes out final T20I at Gabba as India clinch series 2–1 against Australia

The Gabba turned into a soggy stage on Saturday, cutting short what promised to be a fiery finale. By then, India had already done enough.

With a 2–1 lead in the five-match T20I series, the visitors walked away as winners after the final game was abandoned due to relentless rain.

Put in to bat, India came out swinging. Abhishek Sharma (23 not out off 13) and Shubman Gill (29 not out off 16) tore into the Australian attack, racing to 52 without loss in just 4.5 overs.

Then came the lightning. And moments later, the downpour that drowned Australia’s hopes of a series-leveling win.

Glenn Maxwell dropped a sitter in the opening over when Abhishek miscued a shot. Ben Dwarshuis followed with another drop in the fourth over when the left-hander was on 11.

Three balls later, Abhishek punished them, launching a flat six over mid-wicket that had the Indian fans roaring.

Gill, took apart Dwarshuis in the third over with three crisp boundaries. Australia never quite recovered from the early onslaught before the skies opened up.

The series began with rain too, the first T20I washed out, followed by an Australian win in the second by four wickets. India hit back hard, claiming the next two games by five wickets and 48 runs to seal the contest.