Rain threat looms over Chinnaswamy as RCB and CSK gear up for their second face-off this season

Saturday is a big day for RCB and CSK fans. After their nail-biting IPL 2024 cricket match in Bengaluru, where RCB won narrowly by 27 runs, this will be the first time the two teams face off in Bengaluru this season.

However, rain threatens to disrupt the much-anticipated clash scheduled for 7:30 pm at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

N Puviarasu, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Centre in Bengaluru, confirmed that light to moderate rain is expected in the city this evening.

"Light to moderate rain and thundershowers with gusty winds (40–50 kmph) are likely to occur at many places, not only in Bengaluru but also in Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Davanagere, Vijayanagara, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar districts on Saturday," Puviarasu told PTI.

A statement issued by the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru on Saturday said that the north-south trough now extends from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Rajasthan and adjoining areas to Tamil Nadu, across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Interior Karnataka, at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

This weather pattern is also expected to bring light to moderate rain to Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts in coastal Karnataka, as well as to Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Haveri, and Koppal districts in North Interior Karnataka over the next seven days, Puviarasu added.

Meanwhile, Gadag, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, and Dharwad districts are likely to experience dry weather on Saturday, while isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are expected in parts of Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts.

Incidentally, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) met earlier this season in Chennai, RCB emerged victorious with a 50-run win.

