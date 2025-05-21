Rain threat clouds key contest: A win will guarantee Mumbai Indians a place in playoffs

Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians' head coach, is happy that his team has its playoffs fate in its hands and won't have to depend on others to progress. But is it that simple? Doesn't look so.

Mumbai are scheduled to take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede on Wednesday. Both teams have played 12 matches so far, but Mumbai have 14 points, one more than Delhi. There is only one playoffs spot up for grabs and the two will go all out for it.

If Mumbai win on Wednesday, they go beyond Delhi's reach with 16 points and make the playoffs. If Delhi win, then it will depend on what the outcome of their respective last matches turns out to be. Both Mumbai and Delhi play Punjab Kings in Jaipur in their respective last IPL 2025 league games. Even if they lose on Wednesday, Mumbai can still pip Delhi in the race by defeating Punjab in their final game, provided Axar Patel's team lose to Punjab.

Trent Boult will have to play a key role in Mumbai Indians’ quest for a playoffs spot. Picture courtesy: MI

But then, there's one more possibility. The city of Mumbai is under a rain and thunderstorm alert for the next few days. So there's every possibility of the heavens opening up on Wednesday to ruin the game. It affected Tuesday's practice sessions too. In fact, the IPL authorities were keen on shifting the game away from Mumbai, but logistical issues prevented them from doing so.

If there's no game on Wednesday, both teams get one point and then go all out for a win in their respective last games against Punjab. If both win, Mumbai will go through with a point more in their kitty. If Mumbai lose and Delhi win, the latter will be the fourth team in the playoffs.

However, if the rain stays away and a match, even if a truncated one, is possible, Mumbai will be the favourites. Delhi have only one win to show from their last five games. Hardik Pandya's men are in much better shape. From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai have multiple match-winners.