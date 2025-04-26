Match called off due to rain, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders split points

Punjab Kings and hosts Kolkata Knight Riders split points after their crucial Indian Premier League match was called off due to thunderstorm and incessant rain here on Saturday.

Young Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh had earlier smashed half-centuries and shared a 120-run opening-wicket stand as Punjab Kings scored a challenging 201 for 4 at the Eden Gardens, promising a Super Saturday.

KKR came out to bat but could only play one over and score seven runs before a strong thunderstorm followed by showers ended hopes of any further play.

Earlier, opting to bat first, PBKS were off to a flying start with Priyansh, who had hit the fourth joint-fastest IPL ton earlier this season, made 69 off 35 balls while Prabhsimran made 83 off 49 balls as the KKR bowlers toiled without success till the 12th over.

Vaibhav Arora (2/34), Varun Chakravarthy (1/39) and Andre Russell (1/27) were the wicket-takers for KKR.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings: 201 for 4 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 69, Prabhsimran Singh 83, Shreyas Iyer 25 not out; Vaibhav Arora 2/34).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 7 for no loss in 1 over.

Match abandoned.

