Punjab Kings reap rewards of Harpreet Brar impact in triumph over Rajasthan Royals

Good teams know how to finish the job once they start it. Rajasthan Royals haven’t been a good team this year as they once again flattered to deceive, losing to Punjab Kings by 10 runs despite seeming to be on course for a victory in Jaipur on Sunday.

Punjab are on the other pole, exploiting opportunities to the fullest, turning situations in their favour if they sniff they have a chance. That’s why Punjab have qualified for the playoffs with 17 points and two league games to spare. Gujarat Titans' win over Delhi Capitals in the second match of the day booked Punjab a playoffs berth.

The Royals, already out of the race, continue to be in the bottom two with just three wins in the season.

But Shreyas Iyer’s team must have surely hoped for an easier and bigger win after posting 219/5, electing to bat first. The start to their innings wasn’t great as they were two down inside three overs. But Nehal Wadhera, batting at No. 4, made a brisk 70 off 37 balls and Shashank Singh blitzed his way to 59 not out off 30 balls to add muscle to Punjab’s innings. Afghan Azmatuallh Omarzai (21 not out off 9 balls) played a timely cameo.

The Royals have nothing to lose and they started their chase in that fashion. With 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 off 15 balls) once again going ballistic and Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25 balls) playing the perfect partner, the Royals were scoring at almost 15 an over in the Powerplay.

But as has mostly been the case with them this year, they messed it up even after such a good start. The middle-order failed to complement the good work of the openers. Dhruv Jurel’s late charge of 53 off 31 balls was not enough to save their day. Needing 22 off the final over bowled by Marco Jansen, they managed 11, finishing on 209/7.

Decisive spin

But just blaming the Royals for their collapse would be taking away the credit of the Punjab bowlers, especially left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar.

Brought in as an Impact Player in place of captain Iyer (finger injury) — Shashank led Punjab when they fielded — the 29-year-old Brar had the biggest impact on the game. He was the man who stopped the rampaging Royals by dismissing both Suryavanshi and Jaiswal.

He then castled the dangerous Riyan Parag too to break the Royals spine. With 3/22 from his four overs, Brar, who varied his angles and pace intelligently, was rightly adjudged the Player of the Match.